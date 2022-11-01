A sixteen year old boy has been arrested in connection with burglaries committed in the Ortons.

Police said the boy was arrested at his home in Orton Malborne this morning (Tuesday) in connection with burglaries in the area last week.

Last week officers appealed for information following a number of incidents. It was reported two men were seen on video doorbells trying door handles of homes in Abbotsbury and Holcroft in Orton Malborne at about 2am on Tuesday morning (October 26).

A further report was received on Thursday (October 28) of a door handle being tried at about 2am in Walgrave.

Cambridgeshire police said the arrested youth was in custody as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101, or via their webchat service quoting incident 37 of 26 October..