Police are appealing for information after reports of attempted burglaries in Orton Malborne overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday (26 and 27 October).

It has been reported two men were seen on video doorbells trying door handles of homes in Abbotsbury and Holcroft at about 2am on Tuesday morning.

One man entered the home in Holcroft via an unlocked door but made off empty handed after dogs started barking.

Police are appealing for doorbell CCTV footage after the attempted break ins

A further report was received on Thursday of a door handle being tried at about 2am in Walgrave.

It is believed there have been similar reports on social media however these have not been reported to police.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has had their home targeted, as well as seeing any CCTV footage of potential offenders or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.