Peterborough shop’s licence revoked after 680,000 illegal cigarettes and large amount of Viagra tablets seized

A Peterborough shop’s licence has been revoked after large amounts of illegal products were seized.

Officers carried out a search warrant at International Food Centre on Lincoln Road in November where they found 683,400 cigarettes, 37.45kg of hand rolling tobacco, and 35 cigars – all of which were found to be illegal.

They also found £14,886.20 in cash, as well as large sums of foreign currency, and a substantial amount of sildenafil tablets, commonly known as Viagra, which is a prescription-only drug.

The International Food Centre on Lincoln Road, Peterborough

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of tax evasion and money laundering and released on bail until February.

The following week, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply sildenafil and has also been released on bail until February.

On Friday, January 24, Peterborough City Council’s licensing sub-committee met to consider an application served by Cambridgeshire Constabulary for a review of the shop’s premises licence.

The premises licence holder Marius Maculevics, who is also the designated premises supervisor, did not attend the meeting and was not represented.

Illegal products found at International Food Centre on Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A report put before the licensing sub-committee revealed that duty was not paid on the tobacco products in the region of £386,188.

It also revealed that, on November 29 last year and on other occasions, a male was found to be working illegally. There was also intelligence of underage sales.

The sub-committee was not convinced Mr Maculevics had any authority in the operation of the business.

The report states that Saade Jalal Jabar was the controlling influence behind the operation of the business and was believed to have lived above the shop.

Illegal products found at International Food Centre on Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Making a decision on the shop’s licence, chair of the licensing sub-committee, Councillor Chris Wiggin, said: “On the balance of probabilities, the sub-committee considered the premises was involved in significant criminal activity, as outlined above, and these activities were a threat to public safety.

“The sub-committee noted the condition regarding CCTV in the premises was not being adhered to. There was a significant amount of tobacco duty unpaid.

“Sales of such tobacco products not only deprive HMRC of tax, but also afforded an unfair trading advantage over legitimate shopkeepers.

“It was clear that the premises licence holder does not take seriously the responsibilities that come with holding a premises licence.

“The sub-committee do not believe that anything less than revocation was appropriate in this case.

“Therefore, it was the sub-committee’s decision to revoke the licence in its entirety.”

Any party in objection to the decision may appeal to Peterborough Magistrates Court within 21 days of receiving a formal notice.