Peterborough shop targeted by robbers for second time in a week

Police are investigating a robbery at a shop in Parnwell this morning, the second such incident at the shop in a week.

Officers were called at about 7.45am today, Wednesday April 4, to One Stop in the Parnwell Centre.

A man with his face covered entered the shop and is believed to have made off with some cash, although it is not known how much at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 75 of 4 April.

Police are also investigating a robbery at the same premises on Friday March 30.

At about 7.45am two men entered the shop. One went behind the till and took a handful or tobacco packs.

When challenged, the man pulled out a knife. No one was injured.

Anyone with information please call police on 101 quoting reference CF0167870318.

Shortly before today's robbery, masked men entered another shop in Peterborough and demanded money.

More than £1,000 was also stolen from a Werrington bookies in two robberies in the same week as reported on by the Peterborough Telegraph yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said officers were keeping an open mind as to whether the five robberies were linked.