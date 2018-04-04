Masked men involved in serious assault in Peterborough shop

Two 'masked men' seriously assaulted a man in a Peterborough shop this morning.

Officers have cordoned off a stretch of St John's Street in Peterborough,following the assault at Bal's General Store.

The scene of the assault in Peterborough this morning

Police were called at 7.25am on Wednesday April 4 with reports that a man had been assaulted by two others in the shop in St John’s Street.

A police spokeswoman said two masked men entered the store and demanded money before assaulting a member of the public. They left empty handed and no further description of the men is available at this time.

Officers remain at the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw these men is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0175990418.