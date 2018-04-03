Staff threatened at Peterborough bookies robbed twice in a week

Staff were threatened at a Peterborough bookies which was robbed twice inside a week.

Cash worth more than £1,000 was stolen from Ladbrokes at the Werrington Centre in Skaters Way across the two incidents.

Police confirmed weapons were used during the robberies but they are not believed to be firearms.

The first incident took place at about 9.30pm last Wednesday (March 28) and the second yesterday (Monday, April 2) at about 5.15pm.

On both occasions a man entered the bookmakers, threatened staff and demanded money.

As well as taking money, a tablet computer was also stolen during the second robbery.

The man in the first incident is described as white, aged 21-40 and 5’11” to 6’. He was wearing a green jacket and a dark coloured beanie.

The man involved in the second incident is described as white, but with a tan, 5’9”, stocky build with stubble and aged approximately 30.

He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a beanie hat.

Scenes of crime officers have attended to explore forensic opportunities and an investigation is ongoing.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has private CCTV that may have captured the suspects or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the offences.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call police on 101 quoting CF0165590318 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.