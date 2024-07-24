Peterborough shop closed after drugs and weapons were found in police raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested

A convenience store in central Peterborough has been temporarily closed by police following concerns around alleged drug dealing, exploitation, and links to organised crime.

The local Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) carried out a warrant at Constanta Shop, 272 Lincoln Road, on Monday morning (July 22) where drugs and weapons were found, resulting in two men being arrested and a closure notice served on the store.

A spokesperson for Cambs police said: “An application to fully close the store was heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday), however it has been contested by the owners resulting in a further hearing which will be held on August 7.

The shop being closed by police.

“Until this time, the store will remain closed under the interim closure notice, banning anyone from entering except for the emergency services and the landlord.

“Any breach of the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment of up to three months, a fine, or both.”

Sergeant Paul Delmer, from the NST, commented: “This work has been carried out as part of ‘Alliance’ – our commitment to tackle organised criminality in the area and make it an all-round better place for the local community.

“Alliance uses a combination of targeted, high-visibility, police operations and covert policing tactics alongside activity and inputs from partners and residents to prevent organised crime groups from operating in the area.

“I hope this action demonstrates to the community that we are working hard to tackle the issues of drugs and exploitation and causing significant disruption to reduce criminal activity and the associated issues it attracts.”

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property – namely cash, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of a firearm – namely CS spray.

A second man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of a firearm – namely CS spray.