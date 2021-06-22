Peterborough sex offender who approached girl in street jailed

Peter Hurtt

Peter Hurtt, 58, was spotted by a member of the public acting suspiciously with a woman in Victoria Place, Peterborough, on 24 May.

When officers arrived, they saw Hurtt was touching himself inappropriately in a nearby car park.

They later searched CCTV of the vicinity, which captured Hurtt speaking to an 11-year-old girl in the street before the incident took place. This represented a breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurtt, of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough, went on to admit breaching his SHPO and a separate charge of outraging public decency.

Today (22 June) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 19 months.

DC Sian Thomas said: “Hurtt’s behaviour was disgraceful. He knew the terms of his SHPO and yet blatantly breached it by approaching this young girl.

“I’d like to thank the member of the public who reported the initial incident which ultimately led to Hurtt being prosecuted for these offences.

“We robustly manage registered sex offenders who are living in the community and take any breaches of court orders incredibly seriously.