Geoffrey Holland has been given a suspended jail sentence and banned from drinking alcohol for 120 days.

Geoffrey Holland, 63, had a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) from a previous offence which prohibited him from having any women in his house without approval from the force’s public protection unit (PPU).

However, on 4 May 2020, not only did he have a woman at his home in Kesteven Walk, Peterborough, but he also sexually assaulted her.

Police attended at about 10pm after she called a friend for help and officers arrested Holland at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holland was found guilty of sexual assault following a trial and was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 20).

He was given one year in prison, suspended for two years, 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement, completion of the Horizons drug programme and 120 days completely alcohol free.

PC Zoe Rogers said: “When the court system decides on a suspended sentence it is down to us in PPU to manage the sex offender and put things in place which minimises the risk they pose.

“This is why Holland has been given an alcohol ban and been told to complete the Horizons programme for drug rehabilitation. We know that when he uses these substances the risk he poses increases.

“The tag will monitor him 24/7 and detect alcohol through taking measurements from his sweat. If this is detected, or if the tag is tampered with, it will breach the sentence and he will be back in front of the courts.”