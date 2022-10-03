Peterborough residents can get catalytic convertor protected from theft at free event
Cambridgeshire Police are offering 100 drivers the chance to have their catalytic converters marked to help deter thieves.
The free event will take place at the Kwik Fit garage in Maskew Avenue on Sunday October 23 between 10am and 2:30pm,
Staff will be on hand to carry out the free security marking, while officers will be on hand to provide crime prevention advice.
The marking process is quick and simple. It creates a permanent mark on the component, which is regularly a target for thieves. The marking allows stolen catalytic converters to be identified in seconds by police and scrap metal dealers.
Cambridgeshire Police said: “Following the success of our free catalytic converter marking events in the summer, we are holding another one.
Most Popular
-
1
Woman who dealt drugs at funeral and arsonist who torched ex's bin - Rogues gallery of crooks jailed in and around Peterborough in September
-
2
Urgent plea for foster carers to look after nine children in Peterborough
-
3
Jeweller Warren James looks to sparkle with new store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
“Catalytic converters are found in the exhaust system of every car and reduce the output of toxic gases and pollutants.
“It takes just minutes for thieves to remove a catalytic converter and on many occasions victims are unaware their vehicle has been targeted even though it was sat on their driveway.”
The event is free but those interested must register online.