Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise in Peterborough.

The free event will take place at the Kwik Fit garage in Maskew Avenue on Sunday October 23 between 10am and 2:30pm,

Staff will be on hand to carry out the free security marking, while officers will be on hand to provide crime prevention advice.

The marking process is quick and simple. It creates a permanent mark on the component, which is regularly a target for thieves. The marking allows stolen catalytic converters to be identified in seconds by police and scrap metal dealers.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “Following the success of our free catalytic converter marking events in the summer, we are holding another one.

“Catalytic converters are found in the exhaust system of every car and reduce the output of toxic gases and pollutants.

“It takes just minutes for thieves to remove a catalytic converter and on many occasions victims are unaware their vehicle has been targeted even though it was sat on their driveway.”