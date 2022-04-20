Catalytic converter thefts in Peterborough prompt police warning

Between April 4 and 10, three catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota cars in Bretton.

Between April 2 and 3, two were also stolen from Toyota Celicas in Stanground.

Police issued a similar warning to residents in Stamford last week after a similar spate of thefts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Drivers of Honda and Toyota cars are being urged to remain vigilant following a series of catalytic converter thefts in Peterborough this month.

“Three converters were stolen from separate Honda Jazz cars parked in Bretton overnight between Monday, April 4 and Sunday, April 10.

“Two more catalytic converters were stolen from separate Toyota Celicas, in Fortuna Drive and Apollo Avenue in Stanground overnight between Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

“Anyone with information that can assist in our enquiries is urged to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 43 of April 3.”