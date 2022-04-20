Catalytic converter thefts in Peterborough prompt police warning

Between April 4 and 10, three catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota cars in Bretton.
Between April 2 and 3, two were also stolen from Toyota Celicas in Stanground.
Police issued a similar warning to residents in Stamford last week after a similar spate of thefts.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Drivers of Honda and Toyota cars are being urged to remain vigilant following a series of catalytic converter thefts in Peterborough this month.
“Three converters were stolen from separate Honda Jazz cars parked in Bretton overnight between Monday, April 4 and Sunday, April 10.
“Two more catalytic converters were stolen from separate Toyota Celicas, in Fortuna Drive and Apollo Avenue in Stanground overnight between Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.
“Anyone with information that can assist in our enquiries is urged to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 43 of April 3.”
“To find out how to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter theft, visit https://orlo.uk/U6JmH.