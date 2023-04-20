Call for 'peaceful' solution as car cruise causes misery for Peterborough residents again at the weekend

A Peterborough councillor has called for a ‘peaceful solution’ to stop car cruises and anti-social driving after residents were put through another night of misery at the weekend.

The latest car meeting around Tresham Road in Orton happened on Saturday night, just one week after another meeting in the area was described as “one of the most disruptive events that residents have ever experienced.”

Drone footage, taken by residents, showed drivers performing ‘donuts’ in the street with the noise and smell keeping residents living in Orton awake into the early hours of the morning.

A drone image of the latest meet

Last weekend, police attended the meeting – but were called away, meaning no action was taken against any law breakers.

Residents have said they fear similar meetings will take place most weekends through the spring and summer.

Peterborough City Council have said they are looking into an injunction to prevent car cruising taking place in the city, after years of complaints from residents.

Cllr Julie Stevenson, Orton Waterville ward councillor who has campaigned for several years for a solution to be found to help residents, said: "While police did attend on Saturday night, any respite for local residents lasted only until the police had left and then immediately resumed.

"Police are working to identify anyone committing an offence from drone footage and the council continues to work with both the police and the landowners to find the right solution.

"Cllr Hogg and I continue to speak to car cruise organisers and attendees (as we have been doing for some time) in the hope we can find an accommodation of some kind, but it has to be one that causes no disruption to local communities.

"Our doors remain open to anyone who wishes to work towards a peaceful solution, but the situation as stands clearly cannot continue. We ask a local residents to report any incidents of criminal behaviour to 999 when in progress and 101 at other times."

Chief Inspector Olly Warsop said: “When we receive calls of this nature we will look to attend and identify any drivers who break the law and pursue prosecution where appropriate. Unfortunately on this occasion the officers who initially attended had to be diverted to another call for service where there was reports of violence. The matter will be followed up on by the local team with residents.

“We respect the right of people to gather and socialise lawfully, but we cannot allow antisocial behaviour or criminal and dangerous road use to stem from this issue.

“The local policing team continue to engage with residents over this issue, including putting in place intelligence led patrols and enforcement action.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We are currently taking advice from legal and council regarding next steps for the injunction and continue to work with the police in collecting evidence that supports setting it up.