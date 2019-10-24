Peterborough police search woods in attempted murder probe

Scenes of crime officers are searching woods in Peterborough in connection with the attempted murder investigation.

A large cordon has been put in place in the woods near Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay this morning as officers search for evidence in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing in Farrow Avenue, Hampton.

Officers searching the woods. Pic: Terry Harris

Officers in white forensic boiler suits have been seen in the woods this morning.

Scenes of Crime officers were also spotted in Shrewsbury Avenue yesterday (Wednesday).

Three teenagers are still in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident on Tuesday evening, whch left a man with serious stab wounds.

A fourth teenager, and a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been given police bail.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 385 of 22 October.