Peterborough police arrest fifth person in attempted murder probe

Police have made a fifth arrest following a stabbing in Peterborough.

Police arrested four teenagers - two 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men - on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident in Farrow Avenue, Hampton on Tuesday night. Officers have now also arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police at the crime scene: Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Today (Thursday) police confirmed one of the 18-year-olds and the woman have been released on police bail until November 19.

The other three teenagers remain in police custody this morning.

Officers were called at 5.48pm on Tuesday to reports of violence in the street in Farrow Avenue, Hampton.

On arrival, a man in his 20s was found suffering from stab injuries. He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition where he remains.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 385 of 22 October.