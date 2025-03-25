Peterborough police officer found guilty of gross misconduct

PC Conan Fox’s conduct would have seen his dismissed from the force, had he still been a part of it.

A former police officer, based in Peterborough, has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

Former PC Conan Fox, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Duties and Responsibilities and Discreditable Conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

An accelerated hearing, which concluded on Friday (March 21) at Cambridgeshire Constabulary Headquarters in Huntingdon, concluded that Fox would have been dismissed had he still been with the force.

Thorpe Wood police station.

The case centres on an investigation into Fox’s failure to attend an attend accredited training during April 2024. Fox failed to book annual leave in order to absent himself from the training day and told his supervisor that he had booked annual leave and had in fact attended the training day.

No attempt was made to retrospectively book the annual leave or put right his absence from his duty shift or training day.

Chief Constable Nick Dean, who chaired the hearing, said: “Everyone carries the personal responsibility for their actions. Fox failed to follow the correct procedures and on being questioned, was dishonest in his answers.

“We expect all officers and staff to always conduct themselves with the highest levels of integrity and honesty and the people of Cambridgeshire rightly expect that.”

Following the hearing Fox has been placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local bodies (PCC’s), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.