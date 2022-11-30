Peterborough police officer charged with misconduct and creating indecent images of a child
A police officer based in Peterborough will appear at Stevenage Crown Court next month charged with a number of offences- including misconduct.
DC James Jordan (32) based at Thorpe Wood Police Station, appeared at Luton Magistrate’s Court on November 9 charged with five counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo photographs of a child and three counts of misconduct in a public office.
Mr Jordan had a second appearance at Stevenage Crown Court on November 10 and has been bailed to appear at St Albans Crown Court on December 12.