Peterborough police launch CCTV appeal after man seriously injured in assault in city centre

Do you recognise these men?

Attack happened on June 14 near a city car park

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Peterborough.

A man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted at about 8.40pm on Friday, 14 June, in a car park off St Mark’s Street, in the city centre.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images or has any information should report it through the force website using reference 35/42737/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.