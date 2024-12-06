Peterborough Police appeal for help to crack down on moped nuisance in Ortons

Residents urged to check doorbell CCTV footage in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

Police are urging residents to help them in a bit to stop the anti-social menace caused by moped riders in the Ortons.

There have been numerous complaints about the dangerous use of mopeds in the area – now police are urging people to check their CCTV camera footage to help them crack down on the issue.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our southern neighbourhood officers have been working hard to tackle the anti-social riding of mopeds in the Orton area, and we are now asking for your help!

“During November, we had incidents reported in Orton Malborne and Orton Goldhay, but we believe many more are going unreported.

“If you have any doorbell or CCTV footage showing footage of incidents, please report it to us as this footage can help us in identifying those causing the issues.

“You can report to us by calling 101 or online, quoting 35/28271/23”