Peterborough paedophile blamed strangers for indecent images found on phone and computer

A paedophile who claimed strangers sent him more than 1,000 indecent images of children has been jailed.

Andris Dozbergs, 56, came to the attention of police after they were alerted that an account on Facebook had uploaded indecent images of a child to the social media platform.

Officers visited his home in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, in May last year and initially he refused to let them in.

However, he eventually complied and a search of his home uncovered two phones and a laptop, together with a can of pepper spray.

He was arrested on suspicion of making indecent images but in police interview, denied having a sexual interest in children.

He claimed strangers had sent him “half naked” images of children, which he did nothing with, and had just remained in his phone.

Dozbergs admitted buying the can of spray in Latvia two years previously for his self-defence – claiming he thought it was pepper and tear gas mixed together.

He was released on bail but arrested again after police visited his home a second time and found more images on further devices.

The electronic devices were found to contain a total of 1,053 indecent images: 419 category C, 371 category B and 263 category A – the most severe.

He was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children and one count of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Dozbergs pleaded guilty to the offences at Cambridge Crown Court in July and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (25 August).

He was handed one year in prison, and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) was put in place for 10 years to monitor any future offending.

DC Anoeska Langford, from the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “We will do everything in our power to protect children from predators who think they can hide behind their devices.