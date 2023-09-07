Peterborough officer who brought fraudster who spent charity cash on beauty treatments to justice recognised at awards

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Peterborough police officer who helped bring a fraudster who spent charity cash on beauty treatments to justice has been recognised for his efforts.

PC Sam Dane was one of a number of officers and police staff recognised at the Chief Superintendent’s Commendations yesterday afternoon.

Fraudster had raised cash ‘to help victims of Australian bush fires’

PC Sam Dane picks up his award

PC Dane launched a serious fraud investigation after a woman set up a PayPal account falsely claiming to be raising funds for the Australian bush fires victims.

Through his hard work, PC Dane discovered more than £34,000 had been raised, and he traced all 67 victims across the world including the UK, Europe and North America.

Fraudster Kerry Palin, 27, who was living in Peterborough at the time of the fires in 2000, donated just $20 (£10) to charity and spent the rest on luxury items for herself, including new hair extensions and a treadmill.

But despite having very little investigations experience to that level, PC Dane showed dogged determination and commitment to the case and was commended for “performing a level far beyond his experience”.

DC Chris Herring

Palin pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court last month and she was sentenced to 16 months in prison and her partner, David Collins, was given a conditional discharge after he pleaded guilty to acquiring criminal property.

Off duty officer came across drink drive crash

Another officer recognised was DC Chris Herring.

The March policing team

DC Herring was off duty when he was driving from Peterborough to March after a late finish when he came across a crash on the A141.

He quickly realised a vehicle had left the scene, but found it around the corner along with the driver, who was on the phone trying to get a lift.

DC Herring attempted to arrest him for driving over the alcohol limit, but the man resisted and tried to run. DC Herring tried to use PAVA spray, but the man punched him in the face.

DC Herring used his baton and PAVA to get the man to the ground as other officers arrived, and used PAVA, which unfortunately sprayed on DC Herring during last September’s incident.

PC Matthew Smart

He could’ve dismissed it as a routine job which didn’t need police assistance, but instead, DC Herring’s inquisitive and proactive attitude led to the successful arrest of a drink driver. He was commended for his dedication and commitment.

Work helped close cannabis factory

And PC Matthew Smart was recognised for his role into an investigation into a large cannabis factory in Wisbech.

On acting on initial intelligence he received, PC Smart identified a former toy shop and submitted a detailed warrant application to a magistrate, which was authorised immediately.

His plan involved gaining support from the Rural Crime Action Team for drone flyovers, CID and, British Gas, which attended the scene after the warrant was carried out.

It was found electricity was being bypassed in the three-storey building, and British Gas said the power used for a 91-day period would have cost £46,477.

PC Smart’s meticulous planning meant that the suspects were located at the property and prisoner transport was on hand to take them to custody. They were both jailed for two years and eight months.

Team seized drugs worth £50,000

The March Neighbourhood Policing Team are commended for their determination, resilience, and professionalism in tackling crime and engaging with the community.

Their hard work has resulted in more than £50,000 of class A and B drugs and more than £90,000 of cash seized. The team has also disrupted a suspected organised crime group.

It was found the team’s success was a result of proactively listening to the community, acting on intelligence, and disrupting criminal activity and harm caused by drug dealers.Not only have they been commended for getting to the root of localised criminality, but they have also supported response officers with dealing with more than 100 calls.

Chief Superintendent Jon Hutchinson, who presented the awards, said: “It was wonderful to celebrate the outstanding achievements of so many officers and staff. I feel privileged to work alongside them all.

“It was also an honour to invite the family and friends of our award winners. We often talk about the “policing family”, which firmly extends to those loved ones who support us in what can often be a challenging profession.

