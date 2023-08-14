Peterborough woman spent thousands raised for victims of Australian bush fires on beauty treatments and gym kit

A firefighter hosing down trees and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales in 2019. (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman who spent thousands of pounds on gym kit and beauty treatments which had been raised to help victims of devastating fires on the other side of the world has been jailed for more than a year.

Kerry Palin (27) set up a Facebook campaign in 2019 after being shocked to see the impact of the wild fires in Australia - saying she was particularly keen to help animals.

The fires destroyed thousands of homes, killing at least 34 people - and leading some rare species to the brink of extinction.

Her campaign raised nearly £35,000 - but the charities helping the victims of the disaster barely saw a penny of it.

On Friday, Palin was locked up for 16 months after admitting fraud.

Thousands joined Facebook page

Michael Proctor, prosecuting, said: “Towards the end of 2019, Palin set up a Facebook page ‘We Support Australia Charity Auction.’

“The page attracted more than 7,000 members from across the world, although the majority were in the UK.

“It was set up to help four charities support people as they recovered from the Australian bush fires, focusing on animals in particular.

“Around 300 people offered items for auction, which would see others bid on those items.

“The defendant would then contact the winners of the auction through Facebook Messenger, and the money would be paid in two ways - either Paypal, or for those who did not have Paypal, it would be transferred into her bank account.

“The total amount was £34,936.

“Due to Paypal receiving such a large amount of money into an account that was not a business account, they froze the account.

“This led to the defendant contacting Cambridgeshire Police. During this call, she admitted to spending some of the money.”

Receipts altered by Palin

Mr Proctor said she admitted spending a total of around £6,000, spending it on treadmills, multi-gyms, hair and beauty treatments, and non essential operations on her dog.

Mr Proctor added: “A number of people on the group contacted her about the money. She sent five Australian dollars to each charity, and then altered the receipts to make it look like the money had been spent.”

Mr Proctor said she would also block people on Facebook who questioned the charity.

The court heard people who donated to the cause said they felt shocked and angered by what had happened.

Defence submit Palin had ‘suffered greatly’ since being charged

Jason Stevens, defending, said Palin had no previous convictions against her name, and urged Judge Sean Enright to impose a suspended sentence, saying that Palin had ‘suffered greatly’ since she had been charged, as she feared a custodial sentence, saying ‘it has not been a light burden to bear.’

However, Judge Enright said only a custodial sentence was suitable.

Palin, who now lives at Siloh Road, Swansea, but was living in Peterborough at the time of the fraud, had previously pleaded guilty to to counts of fraud, two counts of acquiring criminal propert and two counts of Conceal / disguise / convert / transfer / remove criminal property.

Proceeds of crime proceedings are now taking place to see what money can be recovered.

Palin’s former partner, David Collins (39) of High Street Fletton, appeared at the same hearing, where he pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property, in relation to £942.12 from Palin’s fraud, which had been transferred into his account.

Claire Matthews, defending, said: “He set the money aside. He hasn’t touched it, he doesn’t want it, and he will pay it to whichever charity is selected.”