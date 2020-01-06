Peterborough murder arrest ‘isolated incident’ say police as enquiries continue in Lincoln Road

A suspected murder in Peterborough is being treated as an “isolated incident,” police have said, as they continue their enquiries in and around Lincoln Road.

Forensics officers have been gathering evidence this morning (Monday) after a man collapsed at the junction with Northfield Road before later dying in hospital.

Forensics officers at Lincoln Road

Cambridgeshire police have now confirmed that the man had received “serious injuries” and could not be saved despite efforts from paramedics and medical staff.

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested last night and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.50pm on Sunday.

The road was closed between Searjeant Street/Stone Lane and Harris Street and remains shut now as the police investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, who is investigating, said the death was being treated as an isolated incident.

She said: “We will be continuing enquiries today in and around the Lincoln Road area while our investigation into the death continues.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

A post-mortem on the man who died has yet to take place.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 35/1271/20 of January 5 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

