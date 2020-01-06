Murder arrest after man collapses and dies in Peterborough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a death in Peterborough.

The man was arrested late on Sunday evening in Lincoln Road, with the road closed between Searjeant Street/Stone Lane and Harris Street.

Police at the scene in Lincoln Road. Photo: Terry Harris

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at about 8.50pm with a report of a collapsed man in Lincoln Road at its junction with Northfield Road in Peterborough. “The man was taken to hospital and died a short while later. Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and have arrested a man from Peterborough in connection with it. He has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.”

No further information is currently available.