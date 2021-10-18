Peterborough MP says he has been threatened following stabbing of Sir David Amess on Friday

Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara

Southend West MP Sir David died in the incident as he attended a surgery last week.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who had known Sir David for a number of years, said he had received a number of threats while doing his job.

He said; “I have received threats of violence - and even sinister comments about my family. But I don’t instinctively feel unsafe. I think Police Officers and A&E staff for example face far worse.

“I try to spend as much time as I can out and about in Peterborough visiting people and going to events.

“I do hold surgeries by appointment and this will continue. I also hold pop up surgeries in shops, pubs and even once in McDonalds. Being visible and approachable is part of my job.

“Peterborough is my City. It’s where I grew up and where I live. My wife and I socialise here. We go to the shops, to the pub and local restaurants. I took my family to Inflata Nation Peterborough yesterday and we were in town having a drink at the weekend. This won’t change either.

“I shall listen to police and security advice - but a small minority of people will not stop me doing the best job I will ever have - helping local people!

“Sir David Amess was my friend. He was murdered. He was a hard working, visible MP. The best way to honour him is following his example.

“For a constituency surgery appointment - please email [email protected]”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shaileh Vara, who was also a friend of Sir David, said; “Security is always an issue, and I am mindful to take as much precaution as is possible both for myself and any staff who may be accompanying me.

“It is important to remember that whilst surgeries are a vital part of an MP’s role, there is also much more that we do in the public domain, such as the Diwali event that I attended in Cathedral Square in Peterborough last Saturday. Therefore any security review would need to take account of the broader public role that MP’s undertake.”

Today Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston said all the county’s MPs had been given advice from police following the incident. He said; “The death of Sir David Amess has shocked and saddened our nation. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues and staff members past and present in Essex and across the country.

“I feel strongly that the people chosen by local residents to represent their views should be able to go about their jobs in safety, without fear of physical or verbal attack.

“I have been reassured that Cambridgeshire Constabulary has been in contact with our local MPs to offer advice and support to enable them to do just that.”

Inspector Matt Snow, from Cambridgeshire police, said: “In light of Friday’s tragic attack, we have contacted all our MPs individually to discuss their security arrangements, and to ensure they are aware of all advice pertaining to their personal safety and security. We have also spoken to them about security arrangements for any events they are planning to attend in the coming days.