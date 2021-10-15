Peterborough politicians express shock as Essex MP stabbed to death

Sir David Amess died today after a stabbing attack

Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after receiving multiple stab wounds this afternoon. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Politicians from across the political spectrum have spoken of their shock and expressed condolences to Sir David’s friends, family and staff.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and fellow Conservative said: “It is devastating news. He dedicated himself to public service. He was a genuinely decent guy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I first met him in 2003, so I’ve known him for nearly 20 years. He was always the first person to say hello, and was friendly to everyone.

“It is just awful news. You can tell a lot about how people talk to the staff at the House of Commons, doormen and waiters - and he was very popular with these people. He would always have something warm to say

“He was a real campaigner about things he cared about, such as animal rights. He was elected in 1983, and he was a campaigner to the end.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, also a Conservative, said; “This is tragic news. David was a dear friend and colleague and will be greatly missed.

“David was an excellent constituency MP and for nearly 40 years made a huge contribution to the life of our Parliament and country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Labour councillor Dr Shabina Qayyum tweeted: “No words. This is just terrible. Utterly terrible. Thoughts to Sir David’s family at this time. RIP”

Cllr Julie Howell, who represents the Green Party, added; “Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sir David Amess.”

Former Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes said; “What an awful day this is. Sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of David Amess MP.”

A spokesman for Essex police said; “A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

“We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October).

“We attended and found a man injured.

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

“A 25 year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.

“He is currently in custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly.

“We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.

“If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“Please quote incident 445 of 15 October.