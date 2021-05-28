Peterborough men sentenced for fight following wake

Paul Horgan, 56, and Danny McKinsley, 21, had attended the wake at the Post Office Sports and Social Club, in Bourges Boulevard, on 27 April, 2018, before things turned ugly.

At 1am the following day, they and four other people were involved in violence outside, with witnesses reporting punches being thrown and a chair being used to assault someone.

Officers identified Horgan and another man fighting each other and McKinsley being involved in the most serious violence.

Court news

At least six people suffered minor injuries.

Horgan, of Drayton, Bretton, Peterborough, and McKinsley, of Holdfield, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to affray.

Yesterday (27 May) at Peterborough Crown Court McKinsley was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

At the same hearing Horgan was sentenced to 19 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 25 days rehabilitation requirement and 180 hours of unpaid work.

In April last year, a third man was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after admitting a charge of affray.

DC Paul Twell said: “Emotions were clearly running high following the day’s events and a large amount of alcohol had reportedly been consumed, but these are not excuses for the brawl which took place.

“It is only luck, and the intervention of officers, that nobody was more seriously injured in the chaotic scenes.