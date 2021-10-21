Peterborough masseur jailed for secretly filming more than 900 women undress has sentence reduced

Julian Roddis.

Julian Roddis, of Crowhust, was jailed for four years in July after pleading guilty to nine counts of voyeurism at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 30.

Over two years, he is thought to have covertly filmed more than 900 women undress.

He used a USB clock device which operated as a covert camera and was attached to his laptop while he gave massages.

His crimes came to light when one of the women became suspicious of the clock device and researched it online, where she found an identical device with a hidden camera.

Roddis, 50, was arrested and the USB camera clock was seized. It was analysed and found to contain more than 2000 relevant video files.

His sentence has now been reduced to three years at the Court of Appeal.