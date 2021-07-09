Peterborough masseur jailed for secretly recording more than 900 women undress

Julian Roddis.

Julian Roddis, of Crowhurst, Peterborough, covertly filmed hundreds of women over two years.

He used a USB clock device which operated as a covert camera and was attached to his laptop while he gave massages.

His crimes came to light when one of the women became suspicious of the clock device and researched it online, where she found an identical device with a hidden camera.

Roddis, 50, was arrested and the USB camera clock was seized. It was analysed and found to contain more than 2000 relevant video files.

In police interview Roddis admitted filming the women. He was charged with nine counts of voyeurism and pleaded guilty to these at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 30.

His case was committed to Peterborough Crown Court for sentence yesterday (July 8) where he was handed a total of four years in prison.

DC Helen Keighley, who investigated, said: “Many will read this case and think of what happened to these women as nothing short of a nightmare.

“I can only imagine the woman’s horror when she discovered the clock in the massage room was in fact something much more sinister.

“Roddis had set up working as a masseur but abused hundreds of women’s trust by privately filming them. I hope the conviction gives the victims in this case a sense of closure and allows them to move on.”