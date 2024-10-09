Peterborough man who hit woman with hockey stick jailed for more than three years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been jailed for more than three years after hitting a woman with a hockey stick and dragging her across a floor by her hair.
Florin Bairam, 34, of Northfield Road, New England, Peterborough, also threatened to kill the victim and her children.
His offending only came to light when he was the victim of an assault and was visited at home by police officers.
Bairam pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and actual bodily harm and at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for two years and two months and received a restraining order against the victim.
He was also sentenced for burglary and fraud, for which he received an additional 18 months, taking his total sentence to three years and eight months.
DC, Edyta Nightingale, who investigated said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim.
“Bairam used intimidation, fear and violence against the victim, and I am pleased he is now behind bars.”