Peterborough man who attacked his girlfriend in a fit of rage jailed

By Ben Jones
Published 27th May 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 13:46 BST

Ali escaped after being arrested and was later charged with escaping from lawful custody.

A man who attacked his partner in a fit of rage has been jailed.

Imran Ali, 40, kicked and punched the victim, a woman in her 30s, at the back of Pak Foods and Iceland in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 4.10pm on April 11.

A witness followed the pair to a house in Windmill Street and officers met the victim there.

She told them she had fallen off her bike and no one had assaulted her.

Ali was also at the house and the officers arrested him but he ran off, eventually being re-arrested in Lincoln Road the following day.

The victim had no visible injuries.

On Wednesday (May 21), at Peterborough Crown Court, Ali, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 months having pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and assault.

Ali also breached a suspended sentence.

DC John Pentney said: “This was a disgusting and violent assault by Ali and I hope he uses his time in jail to reflect on his actions.

“Dealing with domestic abuse is a force priority and we will do what we can to put offenders, such as Ali, before the courts.”

For more information on domestic violence, please visit the dedicated pages of the force website.

