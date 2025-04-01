Peterborough man jailed for carrying knife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was found with a knife by neighbourhood officers has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Doherty, 54, was stopped in Lincoln Road, Millfield on October 22, 2024, after he tried to avoid neighbourhood officers on patrol near Occupation Road.

He was searched and officers found a small locking knife – which is not classed as a folding knife, and therefore illegal to carry in public without good reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doherty, of Taverners Road, Millfield, was jailed for six months after admitting being in possession of a knife at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (March 28).

Paul Doherty, 54, was stopped in Lincoln Road, Millfield.

PC Barry Morton, from Peterborough’s eastern neighbourhood policing team, said: “We were on patrol in the area in response to concerns about drug use and dealing when we came across Doherty trying to quickly leave the area to avoid us.

“There was no reason for him to be in possession of the knife, and I am glad we were able to seize it before it could potentially be used to cause harm.”

Tackling knife crime is a priority for the force. More information can be found on dedicated knife crime webpages.