Peterborough man jailed for carrying knife
Paul Doherty, 54, was stopped in Lincoln Road, Millfield on October 22, 2024, after he tried to avoid neighbourhood officers on patrol near Occupation Road.
He was searched and officers found a small locking knife – which is not classed as a folding knife, and therefore illegal to carry in public without good reason.
Doherty, of Taverners Road, Millfield, was jailed for six months after admitting being in possession of a knife at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (March 28).
PC Barry Morton, from Peterborough’s eastern neighbourhood policing team, said: “We were on patrol in the area in response to concerns about drug use and dealing when we came across Doherty trying to quickly leave the area to avoid us.
“There was no reason for him to be in possession of the knife, and I am glad we were able to seize it before it could potentially be used to cause harm.”
