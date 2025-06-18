Peterborough man jailed after mobile phone linked him to two drugs lines

A crack cocaine and cannabis dealer has been jailed after messages on his mobile phone revealed his crimes.

Hiwa Mohammed (26) was arrested in Walton, Peterborough, in the early hours of 28 February following reports of a robbery in Millfield.

He was found with £460 in cash on him, as well as a mobile phone which was later identified as a “deal line” linked to an ongoing drugs investigation.

A subsequent search of his former home, in Walton, uncovered £4,000 in cash and a second mobile phone which was found to be another “deal line”, with bulk messaging being sent out offering crack cocaine and cannabis across Cambridgeshire.

Mohammed, of Cambridge Avenue, Millfield, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (17 June) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and cannabis, as well as being in possession of criminal property, namely £4,460 in cash.

Detective Constable Sam Moorby, who investigated, said: “Unluckily for Mohammed, his arrest for an unrelated matter uncovered his involvement with drug dealing across the county.

“We’re working hard to disrupt drugs networks as they often bring serious levels of violence and exploitation, as well as anti-social behaviour to our communities.

"I would urge anyone with information about drugs to report it to us.”