Peterborough man due in court over £8,000 damage to historic clock

A Peterborough man is due in court after more than £8,000 of damage was caused to a clock.

Tom Munsen (21), of High Street, Glinton, Peterborough, is accused of causing £8,300 pounds of damage to the clock in the Market Square in Market Deeping

The summons was issued following an investigation into criminal damage that took place late on the evening of 20 April 2025.

Munsen is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on 2 July 2025.