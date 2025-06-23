Peterborough man due in court over £8,000 damage to historic clock

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Peterborough man is due in court after more than £8,000 of damage was caused to a clock.

Tom Munsen (21), of High Street, Glinton, Peterborough, is accused of causing £8,300 pounds of damage to the clock in the Market Square in Market Deeping

The summons was issued following an investigation into criminal damage that took place late on the evening of 20 April 2025.

Munsen is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on 2 July 2025.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice