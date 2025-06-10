Peterborough man due in court over collision that killed 94-year-old woman
A Peterborough man is due to appear in court over a collision that killed a 94-year-old woman.
Elroy Fernandes (31), of Walker Road, Glinton, Peterborough has been summoned to court following the death of a pedestrian in Gainsborough. Lincolnshire Police said Fernandes is accused of causing death by careless driving.
The summons follows an investigation into a collision on Lea Road, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire on Saturday, 20 April 2024 which sadly led to the death of the 94-year-old woman.
Police said Fernandes is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 19