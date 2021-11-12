Peterborough man charged with drug dealing offences after police raided city homes
A Peterborough man has been charged with drug dealing offences after police raided a number of homes in the city this week.
Shazad Shabir, 34, of Eye Road, Peterborough, was arrested as part of an operation carried out by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), supported by Cambridgeshire Police, which saw warrants carried out at four addresses in the city.
He has now been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, one count of conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug, and three counts of acquiring criminal property.
He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was remanded until a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on 9 December.
A second man, who was arrested on suspicion of money laundering as part of the operation, has been released under investigation.