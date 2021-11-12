Peterborough man charged with drug dealing offences after police raided city homes

Court news

Shazad Shabir, 34, of Eye Road, Peterborough, was arrested as part of an operation carried out by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), supported by Cambridgeshire Police, which saw warrants carried out at four addresses in the city.

He has now been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, one count of conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug, and three counts of acquiring criminal property.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was remanded until a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on 9 December.