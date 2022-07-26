Peterborough man charged with burgling elderly people in distraction burglaries carried out across the country

A man from Peterborough has been charged with burgling elderly people across the country.

Lawrence Rooney, 39, was arrested in North Wales on 19 July in connection with three distraction burglaries. The burglaries are said to have taken place in Peterborough, Cheshire and North Wales.

Following joint work between all three police forces, he has now been charged with three counts of distraction burglary relating to:

· A 98-year-old woman at her home in Warwick Road, Werrington, Peterborough, on 24 June

· An 86-year-old woman at her home in Stanney Lane, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, on 16 July

· A 76-year-old man at his home in Heron Close, Broughton, North Wales, on 16 July