Peterborough man charged with 16 offences including fraud and drug crime

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who has been charged with 16 offences including drugs possession and fraud has been remanded in prison.

Ashely Venmore, 30, was arrested on Friday afternoon (8 September) and has since been charged with:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 counts of fraud by false representation – namely using a false name to obtain an insurance policy

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

Possession of false identity documents

Possession with intent to supply heroin

Acquiring criminal property – namely £6,000 in cash

Possession with intent to supply cocaine

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information