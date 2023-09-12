Peterborough man charged with 16 offences including fraud and drug crime
A man who has been charged with 16 offences including drugs possession and fraud has been remanded in prison.
Ashely Venmore, 30, was arrested on Friday afternoon (8 September) and has since been charged with:
10 counts of fraud by false representation – namely using a false name to obtain an insurance policy
Possession of false identity documents
Possession with intent to supply heroin
Acquiring criminal property – namely £6,000 in cash
Possession with intent to supply cocaine
Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine
Failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information
Venmore, of Outfield, Bretton, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Monday), where he was remanded in prison until his next hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 9 October.