Peterborough man charged with 16 offences including fraud and drug crime

Ashley Venmore remanded into custody at court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
A man who has been charged with 16 offences including drugs possession and fraud has been remanded in prison.

Ashely Venmore, 30, was arrested on Friday afternoon (8 September) and has since been charged with:

10 counts of fraud by false representation – namely using a false name to obtain an insurance policy

Possession of false identity documents

Possession with intent to supply heroin

Acquiring criminal property – namely £6,000 in cash

Possession with intent to supply cocaine

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information

Venmore, of Outfield, Bretton, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Monday), where he was remanded in prison until his next hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 9 October.

