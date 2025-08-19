Peterborough man charged after being spotted at petrol station with beer in hand - and a child in the car
Police arrested the man on Sunday afternoon after a resident spotted a driver ‘swerving all over the road’ in Wisbech/
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “You notice a driver swerving all over the road. The man then stops at a petrol station, where you see he has a beer in his hand and there is also a child in the car with him. It’s just before 3.30pm on a Sunday
“Thank you to the woman who called us last Sunday after thinking something didn’t seem quite right about the driver, who she spotted on the A47 at Wisbech.
“Officers visited the scene and arrested one man, from Peterborough, on suspicion of drink driving in Wisbech high street after he failed a roadside breath test He has since been charged and appears in court next month.
“Did you know we have a dedicated, confidential hotline you can call to report anyone you suspect of drink or drug driving? The hotline, open 24/7, is 0800 032 0845 One call could save a life.”