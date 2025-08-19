Peterborough man charged after being spotted at petrol station with beer in hand - and a child in the car

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Aug 2025, 09:27 BST
A Peterborough man will appear in court after he was spotted at a petrol station with a beer in his hand – and a child in the car.

Police arrested the man on Sunday afternoon after a resident spotted a driver ‘swerving all over the road’ in Wisbech/

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “You notice a driver swerving all over the road. The man then stops at a petrol station, where you see he has a beer in his hand and there is also a child in the car with him. It’s just before 3.30pm on a Sunday

“Thank you to the woman who called us last Sunday after thinking something didn’t seem quite right about the driver, who she spotted on the A47 at Wisbech.

A man has been charged following the incident

“Officers visited the scene and arrested one man, from Peterborough, on suspicion of drink driving in Wisbech high street after he failed a roadside breath test He has since been charged and appears in court next month.

“Did you know we have a dedicated, confidential hotline you can call to report anyone you suspect of drink or drug driving? The hotline, open 24/7, is 0800 032 0845 One call could save a life.”

