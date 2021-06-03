Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class A drugs after raid in Peterborough
A man has been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs after a raid at a house in Peterborough.
Officers forced their way into a property on Taverners Road at 2pm on Tuesday (June 1) to carry out a drug warrant.
Inside they found class A drugs and arrested a 45-year-old man.
An online statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Class A drugs were seized by our officers when they carried out a drug warrant in Millfield.
“They forced their way into the property in Taverners Road at about 2pm yesterday.
“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
