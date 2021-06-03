Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply class A drugs after raid in Peterborough

Officers forced their way into a property on Taverners Road at 2pm on Tuesday (June 1) to carry out a drug warrant.

Inside they found class A drugs and arrested a 45-year-old man.

An online statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Class A drugs were seized by our officers when they carried out a drug warrant in Millfield.

“They forced their way into the property in Taverners Road at about 2pm yesterday.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.