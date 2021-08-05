Peterborough man arrested after violence in Dogsthorpe
A man has been arrested after violence broke out in a Peterborough street in the early hours of this morning.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:17 pm
Police were called to Acer Road in Dogsthorpe at 1.30am today (Thursday).
Officers arrived and found a man in the street in possession of a knife.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “When we were called out to reports of violence in Dogsthorpe in the early hours of this morning, this is what we found one person had decided to go out into the street with.
“While no one was seriously injured, this could have been a whole different incident we were dealing with.
“A man in his 20s was arrested for being in possession of a knife in a public place and is in our custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”