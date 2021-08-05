Peterborough man arrested after violence in Dogsthorpe

Police were called to Acer Road in Dogsthorpe at 1.30am today (Thursday).

Officers arrived and found a man in the street in possession of a knife.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “When we were called out to reports of violence in Dogsthorpe in the early hours of this morning, this is what we found one person had decided to go out into the street with.

The knife seized by police

“While no one was seriously injured, this could have been a whole different incident we were dealing with.