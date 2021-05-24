Peterborough man appears in court charged with attempted murder of 9-year-old boy

Faisal Khan, 24, is accused of following the child down Peveril Road in Peterborough and attacking him on May 8.

The defendant, of Almond Road, Dogsthorpe, appeared before Cambridge Crown Court on Monday.

A court official said Khan was not asked to enter pleas to charges of attempted murder and of possession of a knife in a public place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene after the incident

The case was adjourned until July 2 while psychiatric reports are carried out, the court official said, with a provisional trial date set for December 15.

Cambridgeshire Police said the boy was walking with his older brother when he was attacked in Peveril Road and left with multiple injuries to his face and head.

Officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service at 3.24pm.