Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencings revealed - from disqualified driving to possessing offensive weapons

July 11

Theresa Bembridge (48) of The Blades, Market Deeping

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Lance Cornell (61) of Church Road, Leverington

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Steven Phillips (50) of Bradgate Road, Anstey

Guilty plea to speeding (86mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

David Okuette (21) of Arrow Close, Luton

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Aina Speka (65) of Fleetwood Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Alister McPherson (47) of St Neots Road, Abbotsley

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £750, victim surcharge £75, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and employees

July 18

Brenda Chikosa (43) of Worcester Close, Corby

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fiend £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – hardship caused to patients (she is a nurse – shortage of nurses with her skills at present)

Anthony Dunford (59) of Hogsthorpe Road, Chapel St Leonards

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Lyndsey Wareing (44) of Melrose, Meldreth

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. SIx points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on daughter

Keziah Regan (19) of Main Road, Chelmsford

Guilty plea to speeding (87moh in a 70mph zone)

Fined £156, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 21 days

Jaskaran Dhesi (32) of Elm Grove, Hornchurch

Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £229, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

July 19

Rawa Sidiq (20) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence

David Foster (51) of Royce Road, Alwalton

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Absolute discharge

July 20

Gary Watson (37) of Manor Place, Littleport

Guilty plea to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £154

Gaurav Datta (47) of Osprey Drive, Trumpington

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph n a 30mph zone)

Fined £125, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence. Not totting disqualification – impact on business and family

Mark Hammer (43) of Stead Drive, Halesworth

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family

David Moore (43) of West End, March

Guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. THree points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Kathryn Clark (52) of Mewburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £200. victim surcharge £34, costs £90. 12 points on licence. No totting disqualification – Impact on employment as care assistant, impact on family, impact on defendant’s mental health

Joanne Fowlie (58) of The Stitch, Friday Bridge

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Monica Moutinho Lemos (25) of Withersfield Road, Haverhill

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. THree points on licence

Adam Rice (30) of Newton Road, Whittlesford

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £550, victim surcharge £55. SIx points on licence

July 22

Justin Payne (44) of Broad Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to failing to stop for a constable

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months

Keelan Murray (19) of Kentmere Avenue, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of the railway or on railway property

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105, compensation £100.

Jake Smart (37) of Longmeadows, Sunderland

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of the railway or on railway property

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105, compensation £100.

Robert Smart (65) of Frier Road, Sunderland

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of the railway or on railway property

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105, compensation £100

Abdullah Isah (21) of London Road, Boston

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (broken bottle)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody