Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencings revealed - from disqualified driving to possessing offensive weapons

July 11
Theresa Bembridge (48) of The Blades, Market Deeping
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Lance Cornell (61) of Church Road, Leverington
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Steven Phillips (50) of Bradgate Road, Anstey
Guilty plea to speeding (86mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
David Okuette (21) of Arrow Close, Luton
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Aina Speka (65) of Fleetwood Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Alister McPherson (47) of St Neots Road, Abbotsley
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £750, victim surcharge £75, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and employees
July 18
Brenda Chikosa (43) of Worcester Close, Corby
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fiend £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – hardship caused to patients (she is a nurse – shortage of nurses with her skills at present)
Anthony Dunford (59) of Hogsthorpe Road, Chapel St Leonards
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Lyndsey Wareing (44) of Melrose, Meldreth
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. SIx points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on daughter
Keziah Regan (19) of Main Road, Chelmsford
Guilty plea to speeding (87moh in a 70mph zone)
Fined £156, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 21 days
Jaskaran Dhesi (32) of Elm Grove, Hornchurch
Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £229, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
July 19
Rawa Sidiq (20) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence
David Foster (51) of Royce Road, Alwalton
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Absolute discharge
July 20
Gary Watson (37) of Manor Place, Littleport
Guilty plea to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £154
Gaurav Datta (47) of Osprey Drive, Trumpington
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph n a 30mph zone)
Fined £125, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence. Not totting disqualification – impact on business and family
Mark Hammer (43) of Stead Drive, Halesworth
Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family
David Moore (43) of West End, March
Guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. THree points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Kathryn Clark (52) of Mewburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £200. victim surcharge £34, costs £90. 12 points on licence. No totting disqualification – Impact on employment as care assistant, impact on family, impact on defendant’s mental health
Joanne Fowlie (58) of The Stitch, Friday Bridge
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Monica Moutinho Lemos (25) of Withersfield Road, Haverhill
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. THree points on licence
Adam Rice (30) of Newton Road, Whittlesford
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £550, victim surcharge £55. SIx points on licence
July 22
Justin Payne (44) of Broad Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to failing to stop for a constable
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months
Keelan Murray (19) of Kentmere Avenue, Newcastle Upon Tyne
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of the railway or on railway property
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105, compensation £100.
Jake Smart (37) of Longmeadows, Sunderland
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of the railway or on railway property
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105, compensation £100.
Robert Smart (65) of Frier Road, Sunderland
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to trespassing in proximity of the railway or on railway property
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105, compensation £100
Abdullah Isah (21) of London Road, Boston
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (broken bottle)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128. fined £120