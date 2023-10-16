News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results: Driver who jumped red light fined

Latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

October 6

Jonathan Aspinwall (34) of Manor House Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft if a shopping bag and handbag (value unknown)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' CourtThe latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £26, costs £105

October 9

Thomas Porter (48) of Croftfield Road, Godmanchester

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 40mph zone)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fined £470, victim surcharge £188, costs £110. Six points on licence

Alexander Tsang (26) of Derby Road, Nottingham

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Six points on licence

Malcolm Acheampong (24) of Hatchlands, Milton Keynes

Guilty of speeding (64mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £133, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Celest Harris (23) of Sandringham Avenue, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to comply with zig zag lines at a puffin crossing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fined £100, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Three points on licence

Melvyn Salt (63) of South Place, Hitchin

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £800, victim surcharge £320, costs £110. Six points on licence

Malcolm Grogan (48) of Alexandra Road, Ramsgate

Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £768, victim surcharge £307, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Kacper Kucharski (21) of Coronation Avenue, Somersham

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no test certificate

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Azman Miah (35) of The Sycamores, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Babatunde Adewusi (39) of Broadway, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

October 12

Karzan Perotti (22) of Deerleap, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £200. Six points on licence

Orrin Crothers-Hutchinson (25) of Nene Quay, Wisbech

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £145. Six points on licence

Ian Eribankya (37) of Hamerton Road, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £600, victim surcharge £240, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

John Airey (58) of Lavington Grange, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light

Fined £60, victim surcharge £24, costs £400. Three points on licence

Related topics:Peterborough