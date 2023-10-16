Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results: Driver who jumped red light fined

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

October 6

Jonathan Aspinwall (34) of Manor House Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft if a shopping bag and handbag (value unknown)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £26, costs £105

October 9

Thomas Porter (48) of Croftfield Road, Godmanchester

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £470, victim surcharge £188, costs £110. Six points on licence

Alexander Tsang (26) of Derby Road, Nottingham

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Six points on licence

Malcolm Acheampong (24) of Hatchlands, Milton Keynes

Guilty of speeding (64mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £133, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Celest Harris (23) of Sandringham Avenue, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to comply with zig zag lines at a puffin crossing

Fined £100, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Three points on licence

Melvyn Salt (63) of South Place, Hitchin

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £800, victim surcharge £320, costs £110. Six points on licence

Malcolm Grogan (48) of Alexandra Road, Ramsgate

Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £768, victim surcharge £307, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Kacper Kucharski (21) of Coronation Avenue, Somersham

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no test certificate

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Azman Miah (35) of The Sycamores, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Babatunde Adewusi (39) of Broadway, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

October 12

Karzan Perotti (22) of Deerleap, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £200. Six points on licence

Orrin Crothers-Hutchinson (25) of Nene Quay, Wisbech

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £145. Six points on licence

Ian Eribankya (37) of Hamerton Road, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £600, victim surcharge £240, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

John Airey (58) of Lavington Grange, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light