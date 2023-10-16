Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results: Driver who jumped red light fined
October 6
Jonathan Aspinwall (34) of Manor House Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft if a shopping bag and handbag (value unknown)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £26, costs £105
October 9
Thomas Porter (48) of Croftfield Road, Godmanchester
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £470, victim surcharge £188, costs £110. Six points on licence
Alexander Tsang (26) of Derby Road, Nottingham
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Six points on licence
Malcolm Acheampong (24) of Hatchlands, Milton Keynes
Guilty of speeding (64mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £133, victim surcharge £53, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Celest Harris (23) of Sandringham Avenue, Wisbech
Guilty plea to failing to comply with zig zag lines at a puffin crossing
Fined £100, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Three points on licence
Melvyn Salt (63) of South Place, Hitchin
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £800, victim surcharge £320, costs £110. Six points on licence
Malcolm Grogan (48) of Alexandra Road, Ramsgate
Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £768, victim surcharge £307, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Kacper Kucharski (21) of Coronation Avenue, Somersham
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no test certificate
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Azman Miah (35) of The Sycamores, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Babatunde Adewusi (39) of Broadway, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
October 12
Karzan Perotti (22) of Deerleap, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £200. Six points on licence
Orrin Crothers-Hutchinson (25) of Nene Quay, Wisbech
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £145. Six points on licence
Ian Eribankya (37) of Hamerton Road, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £600, victim surcharge £240, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
John Airey (58) of Lavington Grange, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light
Fined £60, victim surcharge £24, costs £400. Three points on licence