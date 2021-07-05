Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

June 17

Abubakarr Jalloh (35) of Benland, Peterborough

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Found guilty of assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22

Gintare Deimantaite (29) of Ruster Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to permitting a person to drive with no insurance x4

Fined £540, victim surcharge £54, costs £135. Disqualified from driving for 56 days

Isaah Saheed (19) of Charles Road, Small Heath, Birmingham

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £135. Six points on licence

June 22

Stasys Stefanavicius (28) of Swanspool, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £625, victim surcharge £63, costs £625. Six points on licence

James Thompson (27) of Lincoln Avenue, Gedney Hill

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £72. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

June 23

Daniel Avory (24) of Robertson Way, Sapley

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Six points on licence

Tony Bourdet (48) of Broadway, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of town and country planning regulations (displaying an advertisement on land adjacent to the A47 at Eye)

Fined £325, victim surcharge £33, costs £150

Samantha Elliott (50) of Snowley Park, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Jailed for three months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £150, costs £105

June 24

James Aldridge (40) of Cygnet Crescent, March

Found guilty of criminal damage

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Fined £120, compensation £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £500

Raheem Khan (24) of Cook Avenue, Peterborough

Admits breach of suspended sentence order

Fined £80, costs £100

Niklas Rothhaar (21) of Baker Street, Northampton

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £880, victim surcharge £66, costs £300. Eight points on licence

Tibor Telkesi (53) of Wentworth Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £21, costs £135

Nigel Parker (61) of Jubilee Grove, SLeaford

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Hugh Hunter (42) of Edinburgh Walk, West Pinchbeck

Guilty plea to speeding (104mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £461, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence

Ben Neale (23) of Rathbone Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £67, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Marcin Pajda (37) of Hammonds Drive, Peterborough

FOund guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66.01, costs £110. Six points on licence

Lukasz Brutkowski (32) of Percheron Drive, Spalding

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Six points on licence

Matthew Felton-Dimmack (40) of Fourth Avenue, Hove

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (36moh in a 30mph zone) x2

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (38moh in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. 15 points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family and impact on employees who may lose their jobs if the defendant is disqualified

Katya Kostova (36) of Fardell Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres x2

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £90. Six points on licence

June 25

Mark Smith (38) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £150 from The Food Warehouse) x2

Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £179.82 from QD Stores)

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £180 from The Food Warehouse)

Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £95.76 from B&M stores)

Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £81.88 from B&M Stores)

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £100 from The Food Warehouse)

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £60 from The Food Warehouse)

Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (Value £54.89 from B&M Stores)

Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £41.91 from B&M Stores)

Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £60 from SPAR)

Jailed for 24 weeks. Compensation £1,154.26

Gerald Davis (64) of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 monthhs. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Stanislaw Trzeciak (39) of Elderman’s Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to sexual touching x3

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Community order - Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 90 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £150

June 28

Viaceslab Bozenkov (45) of Paynels, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (82ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 44 months

Eammon McGonigle (59) of Jekils Bank, Holbeach

Guilty plea to drink driving (97ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 27/12/22

Saulius Plucas (21) of Northfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Eight points on licence

Philip Burns (41) of Newbridge Lane, Wisbech

Guilty plea to producing class B drugs (cannabis)

Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 250 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £128

Nathaniel Smith (34) of Newbridge Lane, Wisbech

Guilty plea to producing class B drugs (cannabis)

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 160 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Kebba Senghorne (27) of Haslewood Green, Leeds

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Levi Upton (23) Newbridge Lane, Wisbech

Guilty plea to producing class B drugs (cannabis)

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 160 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Johnny Burns (36) of Newbridge Lane, Wisbech

Guilty plea to producing class B drugs (cannabis)

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Modestas Cepukenas (43) of David Doods Farm, Royston

Guilty plea to drink driving (95ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £575, victim surcharge £58, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 11/11/22

Kieron Deboo (36) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of non molestation order

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Nicola Iacono (51) of Cedar Grove

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £60.60 from Dobbies)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £30.30

Andra Raducanu (31) of Mid Water Crescent, Peterborough

Found guilty of assault by beating

Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £128, costs £200

June 29

Luke Patterson (31) of Mounsteven Avenue, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood