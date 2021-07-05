Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results
Results of sentencing hearings from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
June 17
Abubakarr Jalloh (35) of Benland, Peterborough
Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Found guilty of assault by beating
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22
Gintare Deimantaite (29) of Ruster Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to permitting a person to drive with no insurance x4
Fined £540, victim surcharge £54, costs £135. Disqualified from driving for 56 days
Isaah Saheed (19) of Charles Road, Small Heath, Birmingham
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £135. Six points on licence
June 22
Stasys Stefanavicius (28) of Swanspool, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £625, victim surcharge £63, costs £625. Six points on licence
James Thompson (27) of Lincoln Avenue, Gedney Hill
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £72. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
June 23
Daniel Avory (24) of Robertson Way, Sapley
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Six points on licence
Tony Bourdet (48) of Broadway, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of town and country planning regulations (displaying an advertisement on land adjacent to the A47 at Eye)
Fined £325, victim surcharge £33, costs £150
Samantha Elliott (50) of Snowley Park, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Jailed for three months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £150, costs £105
June 24
James Aldridge (40) of Cygnet Crescent, March
Found guilty of criminal damage
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Fined £120, compensation £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £500
Raheem Khan (24) of Cook Avenue, Peterborough
Admits breach of suspended sentence order
Fined £80, costs £100
Niklas Rothhaar (21) of Baker Street, Northampton
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £880, victim surcharge £66, costs £300. Eight points on licence
Tibor Telkesi (53) of Wentworth Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £21, costs £135
Nigel Parker (61) of Jubilee Grove, SLeaford
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Hugh Hunter (42) of Edinburgh Walk, West Pinchbeck
Guilty plea to speeding (104mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £461, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence
Ben Neale (23) of Rathbone Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £67, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Marcin Pajda (37) of Hammonds Drive, Peterborough
FOund guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66.01, costs £110. Six points on licence
Lukasz Brutkowski (32) of Percheron Drive, Spalding
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Six points on licence
Matthew Felton-Dimmack (40) of Fourth Avenue, Hove
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (36moh in a 30mph zone) x2
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (38moh in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. 15 points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family and impact on employees who may lose their jobs if the defendant is disqualified
Katya Kostova (36) of Fardell Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres x2
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £90. Six points on licence
June 25
Mark Smith (38) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £150 from The Food Warehouse) x2
Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £179.82 from QD Stores)
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £180 from The Food Warehouse)
Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £95.76 from B&M stores)
Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £81.88 from B&M Stores)
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £100 from The Food Warehouse)
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £60 from The Food Warehouse)
Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (Value £54.89 from B&M Stores)
Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £41.91 from B&M Stores)
Guilty plea to theft of laundry products (value £60 from SPAR)
Jailed for 24 weeks. Compensation £1,154.26
Gerald Davis (64) of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 monthhs. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Stanislaw Trzeciak (39) of Elderman’s Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to sexual touching x3
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Community order - Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 90 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £150
June 28
Viaceslab Bozenkov (45) of Paynels, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (82ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 44 months
Eammon McGonigle (59) of Jekils Bank, Holbeach
Guilty plea to drink driving (97ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 27/12/22
Saulius Plucas (21) of Northfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Eight points on licence
Philip Burns (41) of Newbridge Lane, Wisbech
Guilty plea to producing class B drugs (cannabis)
Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 250 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £128
Nathaniel Smith (34) of Newbridge Lane, Wisbech
Guilty plea to producing class B drugs (cannabis)
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 160 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Kebba Senghorne (27) of Haslewood Green, Leeds
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Levi Upton (23) Newbridge Lane, Wisbech
Guilty plea to producing class B drugs (cannabis)
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 160 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Johnny Burns (36) of Newbridge Lane, Wisbech
Guilty plea to producing class B drugs (cannabis)
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Modestas Cepukenas (43) of David Doods Farm, Royston
Guilty plea to drink driving (95ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £575, victim surcharge £58, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 11/11/22
Kieron Deboo (36) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of non molestation order
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Nicola Iacono (51) of Cedar Grove
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £60.60 from Dobbies)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £30.30
Andra Raducanu (31) of Mid Water Crescent, Peterborough
Found guilty of assault by beating
Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £128, costs £200
June 29
Luke Patterson (31) of Mounsteven Avenue, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months