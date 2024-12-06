Peterborough home shut by police in bid to stop anti-social behaviour

Police say they hope residents will get ‘some respite’ from issues

A house in Peterborough, has been closed by police following concerns about anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The full closure order was served on 5 Trelowen Way, off London Road, today (Friday 6 December), following a successful application at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

The order, which lasts until 6 March, states the flat is closed to everyone, including the legal tenant, except for emergency services, Peterborough City Council or their agents, and Nene Accent Housing or their agents.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Steph Williams, from the southern NPT, said the move would be vital for residents.

She said: "Our efforts to tackle the concerns raised about this property included Community Protection Warnings (CPWs), but further action was required.

“We hope those affected by the tenant’s behaviour now have some much-needed respite. This shows we are listening to them, and we will continue to monitor the situation and deal robustly with any breaches.”