Peterborough farmer banned from keeping animals after trading standards find issues with sheep and pigs

Luigi Di Caprio ordered to pay more than £2,000 by court after admitting five offences

A Peterborough farmer has been banned from keeping animals for a decade after trading standards found emaciated sheep, disease control measures not being followed and piglets not being protected by the sow.

Luigi Di Caprio, 68, of Harlton Close, Peterborough, who keeps livestock on land at Farcet, was handed the ban at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last month.

Officers from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards had visited the holding several times, giving extensive advice to Di Caprio, however, he failed to provide for the basic needs of his livestock, or to ensure his sheep were suitably identified as required by law.

Animals were found to be in a hazardous environment, sheep were emaciated, and piglets were not suitably protected from the sow. Essential disease control measures were not being followed, and animals were not tagged with identification numbers, thereby making them untraceable in case of a disease outbreak.

Di Caprio pleaded guilty to five offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006, Welfare of Farmed Animals (England) Regulations 2007 and The Sheep and Goats (records, Identification and Movement) (England) Order 2009.

Peterborough Magistrates Court imposed a 10-year ban from keeping animals (with the exception of Mr Di Caprio’s pet dogs). He was also given a fine of £354 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £142 and costs of £1,910.

Peter Gell, Service Director, Regulatory Services, said “This case sends a clear message that we will not tolerate breaches of basic animal welfare standards in Peterborough, nor will we ignore flagrant breaches of animal disease control measures which are so vital to protect our rural economy.

“Local farmers and small holders work hard to comply with these requirements, and they deserve to be protected from those who flout these requirements”