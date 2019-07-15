Peterborough drugs and cigarettes raid: Man referred to immigration services for ‘overstaying’

A man has been referred to immigration services for ‘overstaying’ in the country after police discovered cannabis, tobacco and cigarettes during raids in London Road last Friday morning (July 12).

The 47-year-old is to be dealt with the offence of ‘papers not being served’.

Police carrying out a raid in London Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The Community Action Team and immigration officers carried out the warrants with support from Cambridgeshire police’s Central Intelligence Bureau.

A police spokesperson said: “Inside the properties we found a small stash of cannabis, lots of tobacco and lots of cartons of cigarettes.”

A 21-year-old man who was arrested for possession with intent to supply cannabis and tax evasion (in connection with the tobacco and cigarettes) has been released under investigation.

A 24-year-old man was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the operation.

Items seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

