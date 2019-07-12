Two arrested in Peterborough after police discover cannabis, tobacco and cigarettes in London Road raids

Two people have been arrested after police discovered cannabis, tobacco and cigarettes during raids in London Road this morning (Friday, July 12).

The Community Action Team and immigration officers carried out the warrants with support from Cambridgeshire police's Central Intelligence Bureau.



A police spokesperson said: "Inside the properties we found a small stash of cannabis, lots of tobacco and lots of cartons of cigarettes."



A 47-year-old man was arrested for immigration offences, a 21-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply cannabis and tax evasion (in connection with the tobacco and cigarettes) and a 24-year-old man will be voluntarily interviewed in connection with the operation.

Police carrying out a raid in London Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Items seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police