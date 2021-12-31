Peterborough drug dealers among criminals jailed for 140 years thanks to work of police special ops unit

Reismarl Morina (left) and Ashan Mahmood (right)

Organised crime group leaders, drug dealers and a voyeuristic doctor are just some of the people who will be facing this Christmas behind bars, thanks to the work of the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) is tasked with managing the threat posed by crime types such as drugs, firearms, online child sexual exploitation and cybercrime, amongst others.

Investigations by the ROCU in 2021 have resulted in criminals being jailed for a total of 141 years, while approximately 88 kilos of Class A drugs, 33 kilos of Class B drugs and 12 firearms have been removed from the streets.

In Peterborough a drug dealer who was involved in a national drugs supply business was jailed for 11 and half years. He was one of 12 men convicted following an ERSOU investigation into a gang which supplied significant of quantities of drugs up and down the country.

Ashan Mahmood, 49, of Southlands Avenue, Peterborough was jailed in October.

In a separate investigation, another drug dealer from Peterborough was jailed for three years and four months.

Reismarl Morina, 30, of Hallaton Road was sentenced last month after he was stopped in Lincoln Road.

Highlights of the year include:

A doctor jailed for two years and eight months for using hidden cameras to spy on women

An Organised Crime Group jailed for more than 32 years for running a cannabis factory network

A man jailed after a sub-machine gun was found in his Bedfordshire flat

More than £2 million worth of Class A drugs recovered following warrants in Cambridgeshire

Officers and staff use a range of specialist tactics and work closely alongside police forces and partner agencies to disrupt dangerous offenders operating across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent.

Hannah Wilkinson, Head of the ROCU, said: “This year has continued to present difficulties for all of us, but we have been able to continue to navigate the ongoing challenges of the pandemic while maximising our impact on organised crime.

“Thanks to the incredible hard work and dedication of our officers and staff, some very dangerous criminals have been taken off the streets and are now facing their first Christmas of many behind bars.

“We’ve also taken substantial quantities of Class A drugs out of circulation, along with numerous firearms.

“All of this undoubtedly helps make the region a safer place – but we know there is always more to do.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work alongside our partners to protect the public from the threat of serious and organised crime in 2022.”

Alongside tackling organised crime, financial investigations in the unit’s economic crime teams have been maximising their use of Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) legislation, resulting in convicted criminals being ordered to pay back millions of pounds.

Paul Fitzsimmons, Senior Financial Investigation Manager for ERSOU, said: “Throughout 2021 our officers and staff have yet again worked tirelessly to strip criminals of their ill-gotten gains which are often their main motivating factor for committing crime in the first place.

“More than £6 million has been confiscated from criminals or forfeited under civil powers as we continue to maximise our use of POCA legislation. Victims have also had more than £800,000 returned to them in compensation, while we’ve also proactively recovered more than £2 million worth of assets on outstanding orders.