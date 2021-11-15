Peterborough drug dealer jailed for more than three years

Reismarl Morina

Reismarl Morina, 30, of Hallaton Road, Peterborough, was stopped in his car in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, as part of an operation by specialist surveillance officers into drugs supply.

A subsequent search of his home address uncovered a large quantity of cocaine.

Morina pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was jailed following a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (11 November).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Rebecca Goodey, from ERSOU, said: “Morina was arrested as part of an investigation into organised drugs supply. We established that he was a courier for an organised crime group, looking after quantities of cocaine and cash and passing it on to other individuals and leaving them in vehicles for collection by others.

“We’re pleased that he has now been jailed for his role in this drugs supply business, and we remain committed to uncovering those involved in such organised drugs criminality.

“Drugs have a significant detrimental impact on our communities, and are a key factor behind many other crimes.